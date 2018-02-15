No Filipino casualty in US high school mass shooting–DFA

NO Filipino was reported among the casualties in the deadly shooting at a high school in the US where 17 students were killed and several others were wounded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Citing an initial report from Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, the DFA said Nikolas Cruz, an expelled student armed with a high-powered rifle, entered the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, located northwest of Miami, Florida, and opened fire on teachers and students.

The suspect, who was caught by police after the incident, also wounded 16 others.

Meanwhile, the Philippines expressed its sympathy to the US following what was now considered as one of the worst mass shooting incidents in US history.

“We are deeply saddened over the loss of so many young lives in this shooting incident in Parkland, Florida,” Cayetano said. “Our hearts reach out to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrible tragedy.”

Romualdez said the Embassy was in touch with Honorary Consul Henry Howard in Miami who has been coordinating with members of the Filipino Community in Broward County where the shooting took place.

Ambassador Romualdez said there were 2,800 members of the Filipino Community in Parkland. JEFF ANTIPORDA