No Filipino victim in magnitude 6.8 aftershock in Papua New Guinea, says PH embassy

NO Filipino was reported among the casualties in the powerful aftershock that struck the Southern part of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday the Philippine embassy in Port Moresby reported Friday.

The 6.8 magnitude tremor was recorded nine days after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the country’s southern highland province that left more than 100 people dead.

The Philippines, at the same time, expressed its sympathies to the people of Papua New Guinea and reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte’s expression of solidarity.

“We express our condolences to the government and people of Papua New Guinea and pray that last night’s aftershock would be the last,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in a statement.

There are an estimated 36,000 Filipinos living in Papua New Guinea and about 300 in the neighboring Solomon Islands.

Ambassador Bienvenido Tejano, said the embassy continued to monitor the situation and was coordinating with local authorities and the Filipino community to ensure that everyone was safe and accounted for.

Tejano said a private sector delegation accompanying Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol has pledged to donate 1,000 bags of rice and a 40-foot container of canned goods for the victims.

Pinol met with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill to personally extend the President’s condolences. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA