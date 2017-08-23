No Filipino victims in Italy quake–foreign affairs

NO Filipinos were hurt during the earthquake that struck a southern Italian island Monday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

Philippine Ambassador to Rome Domingo Nolasco in a report to Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the embassy was continuously monitoring the situation in coordination with the Philippine honorary consul in Naples.

Nolasco said the quake hit the island of Ischia, a popular tourist destination off the Tyrrhenian Sea, and left two persons dead and dozens injured.



He assured Cayetano that the embassy is ready to extend all possible consular assistance to any Filipino who may have been affected by the earthquake. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA