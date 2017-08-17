No Filipino victims in Sierra Leone mudslides, says foreign affairs

THERE are no Filipino casualties in the massive mudslides that struck Sierra Leone on Monday, leaving 300 dead and more than 600 missing, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

At the same time, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, in a statement, expressed condolences to the families of those who perished in the tragedy.

Philippine Ambassador to Sierra Leone Abuja Shirley Ho-Vicario said the embassy has not received any report of Filipinos having been affected by the mudslide. There are currently 115 Filipinos in Sierra Leone.

Heavy rains triggered the mudslides that engulfed houses in the Regency neighborhood of the capital Monday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to make sure that all our kababayans (countrymen) in Sierra Leone are safe and accounted for,” the ambassador said.

The DFA also extends its sympathy to the people of Sierra Leone, especially the victims of the tragic incident.

“We extend our sympathy and prayers to Sierra Leone and its people who lost loved ones in the mudslides in Freetown,” Cayetano said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA