No Filipinos hurt in Paris knife attack, says Foreign Affairs

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said there were no Filipinos hurt in the latest knife attack in Paris, which the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed.

Based on the report from the Philippine embassy in Paris, one person was killed and four others were injured when the knife-wielding suspect attacked along Rue Saint Agustin and Rue Monsigny, a popular tourist destination in Paris, on Saturday.

Ambassador Maria Theresa Lazaro said the attacker, Khamzat Azimov, was shot and killed by police who responded within minutes of the incident.

Azimov, who was described in an Agence France-Presse report as “Chechnya-born,” was heard shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is great) before stabbing his victims.

Lazaro said the IS claimed responsibility but has not provided evidence to support the claim.

She added that French authorities have not openly categorized the incident as a terror attack but an investigation has been launched. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA