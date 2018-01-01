No final solution to PH traffic congestion

Everyone will just have to grin and bear it as the country´s horrendous traffic, especially in Metro Manila, can only be reduced and not eliminated.

This is the grim observation of Thomas Orbos, Transportation undersecretary and concurrent manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), despite a host of planned and ongoing infrastructure projects nationwide. “Traffic cannot be resolved as we want it to be resolved,” he told The Manila Times, “but what we are pushing is for it to be reduced.”

Interagency effort

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the government formed an inter-agency council for traffic called the i-ACT that “has gone beyond Metro Manila,” Orbos said. “We have seen that traffic in Metro Manila is not caused by Metro Manila alone, but also by nearby cities and provinces like Cavite, Laguna and Bulacan. These places are also affected by traffic.”

Consisting of representatives from the Transportation department, MMDA, Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group, Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board, and the Land Transportation Office, i-ACT is also complemented by a government´s partnership with Singapore, which is aimed to come up with an intelligent transportation system for Metro Manila.

“We are fortunate to have an agreement with the Singapore government,” Orbos said. “Part of the ones we consider is the congestion pricing, [which]charges motorists when they use certain roads during peak hours on a pay-as-you-go basis.” He also said that the Transportation department was likewise eyeing to deploy i-ACT personnel to Cebu early next year. “There is a budget allocated in the General Appropriations Act of 2017,” he stressed. “However, moving forward, instead of asking for a regular budget, agencies have to allow their own budget to contribute to i-ACT. It would not be that expensive. It would be more on gasoline and transportation allowances.”

The private sector, meanwhile, is being urged to consider investing in intelligent transport systems, to help alleviate traffic congestion in the Philippines. “A lot of intelligent transport systems can be applied in our cities, whether in land, in air, in maritime,” Jose Regin Regidor, former director of the National Center of Transportation Studies, at the University of the Philippines – Diliman, said in a recent forum. “It requires a lot of technology that are already becoming cheaper and where the private sector could help in a lot.” He also pointed out the lack of railway projects that are important to facilitate the movement of goods.

The Transportation department has already announced that construction of the NSRP, or North South Railway Project, would start by 2019. Also known as the PNR South Long Haul, NSRP is a 653-kilometer railway project that will run from Manila to Batangas, Laguna, Bico, and Sorsogon. It is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2022.

“If we can get to Los Baños from Manila in 45 minutes, that means that every town between Manila and Los Baños becomes more attractive to live in, because you can just use the train to travel,” Transportation Assistant Secretary for Rails Timothy Batan said in an interview. He added that the availability of train will reduce car usage and would help lessen traffic problem in the region.

Infra projects pushed

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center, in the meantime, said there were projects in the pipeline that would help solve the traffic problem in the metropolis. “Undergoing construction are the Skyway Stage 3 and the Metro Rail Transit-7,” said Ferdinand Pecson, the center’s executive director. “The NLEX-SLEX connector is also on its stages of pre-construction.”

Pecson also noted unsolicted proposals for the East-West Rail Project (EWRP) that would connect Diliman, in Quezon City to España Blvd. in Manila, and the New Manila Airport, which is seen to be an alternative or a replacement for the congested Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). While the EWRP has not yet been approved by the National Economic and Development Authority, he said that this was already being considered at the Investment Coordination Committee level.

The removal or transfer of an airport from the metropolis, meanwhile, is being by some urban planners and experts as this has been done in other countries. The Japan International Cooperation Agency, for instance, said that NAIA must be replaced by a new facility, preferrably in Sangley, Cavite. The international think tank CAPA Aviation Center, however, had said the NAIA should only be upgraded and not privatized, discouraging the construction of a new airport.

San Miguel Corp has already been granted original proponent status for the construction of an airport in Bulacan. Transportation Undersecretary Manuel Tamayo, however, has said that Sangley would be a more advantageous location. “In terms of proximity, assuming that the intention is to close down the existing NAIA, Sangley is definitely at an advantage because of its distance, but it is going to be more expensive because you would have to reclaim,” he qualified. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has also said he was open to the idea of building an airport in Sangley.

Seven private firms, meanwhile, have just announced plans to form a consortium that will bid to rehabilitate and modernize NAIA. “If it is awarded to a private corporation, the concession would be so long—25 years or up to 50 years—depending on the investments involved,” Tamayo noted. This was echoed by Pecson, who also said “the concession period needed to recover the project [cost]is quite long.”