No final version of BBL yet – Alvarez

The House of Representatives is yet to agree on the final version of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said on Monday.

The majority bloc held a caucus on the issue yesterday but Alvarez said House leaders will still have to consult with the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) on the proposed amendments of a number of House members.

Last week, three House committees —Muslim Affairs, Local Government and Peace, Reconciliation and Unity—approved the draft proposed by the BTC.

Under the BTC version of the BBL, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will be abolished and replaced by a Bangsamoro Region that will enjoy fiscal autonomy and be governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament elected by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region’s inhabitants.

“We had a good discussion, and tomorrow, the House leaders will talk to the BTC. We will raise the concerns of the House members with the BTC so we won’t have a hard time shepherding the bill in the plenary,” Alvarez told reporters.

The BTC version allows contiguous areas of the ARMM to join the Bangsamoro Region provided there is a resolution of the local government unit or a petition of at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the geographic area asking for their inclusion, at least two months prior to the ratification of the BBL. Majority of the voters in these areas must also vote in favor of their inclusion in the Bangsamoro Region.

The measure retains the national government’s power and control over defense and external security. It allows the establishment of the Bangsamoro Military Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Bangsamoro Police Force which will be in charge of law enforcement and maintenance of peace and order in the Bangsamoro.