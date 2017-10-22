No fines yet for suspended mining firms – DENR chief

Not a single mining company ordered suspended by then-Secretary Regina Lopez of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has been fined by the Duterte administration for damages to the environment.

DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu was referring to at least 22 mining companies ordered suspended by Lopez for violations of the Mining Law.

Not a single mining company, however, closed shop because all the owners of the 22 companies affected by the closure order appealed Lopez’s decision before the Office of the President.

“We are yet to do that [impose fines]because the decision is yet to be reached on supposed penalties for those [ordered]suspended. Maybe by the end of the year, when the decision has been reached, they will be penalized. There are no [final]findings yet on these 22 [mining]companies,” Cimatu told reporters.

During his second State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will hold the local government units “absolutely responsible for any misdeed or failure by the mining entities to comply with laws.”

Based on Cimatu’s accounts, the violations committed by mining companies include spillage of mining operations on sea water, illegal logging and violation of the terms of the Environmental Compliance Certificate.

“We are doing very rigid auditing on mining companies because we really want to improve mining practices,” Cimatu said.

He, however, refused to comment on the merits of Lopez’s findings, which resulted in ordering the suspension of the mining companies.

The order earned Lopez a lot of flak and eventually led to her appointment’s rejection by the Commission on Appointments.

“I’m sorry I can’t answer that question because I don’t want to preempt the ongoing auditing process [reviewing Lopez’s order],” Cimatu said.

Before she was ousted from her post, Lopez also pushed for the imposition of P2 million trust fund dues on mining companies for every hectare of land disturbed by mining operations.

This P2 million per hectare trust fund is on top of what is provided under the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, which requires mining companies to set aside P10 percent of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programs costs or P 5 million (whichever is lower) to be used as a rehabilitation cash source.

The fund is managed by a committee composed of the Mines and Geosciences Board regional director, DENR regional executive director and representatives of the local government unit, the non-government organizations and the contractors.

Cimatu said the government is yet to lift the ban on open-pit mining—a policy instituted by Lopez—even if President Duterte said he approves of open-pit mining, provided that the mining firm extends assistance to communities that are affected.

The Mining and Geosciences Board has called for the lifting of the ban on open-pit mining, saying open-pit mining in the country is “technically and financially feasible.”

“Mining companies will be given elbow room. He said this in the Cabinet meeting. We will take our cue from the President’s statements. We have asked the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) to translate the President’s instruction into specific guidance,” Cimatu said.

He added that he is also in favor of increasing the two percent excise tax rates for mining companies but deferred to the MICC to state a figure.