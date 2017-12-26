‘No firecrackers for safer New Year’

Avoid the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in your merry-making to help reduce carbon emissions that cause the disastrous impacts of global warming and climate change, as well as curb the growing number of firecracker casualties every end of the year.

This was the reminder of former senator and former Climate Change Secretary Heherson Alvarez to the public on Tuesday as the nation prepares to usher in the New Year.

In June of this year, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 28 regulating the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices limiting “the use of firecrackers to community fireworks display authorized by local governments” to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.

“As we comply with EO 28, switching to healthier and safer forms of celebrating an incoming year is part of every Filipino’s rehabilitation mindset of finding ways to honor our commitment in reducing our carbon emissions,” Alvarez said in a statement.

Earlier in March, Duterte also signed the Paris Agreement committing the Philippines in its pledge to reduce 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to help keep the Earth’s temperature below the dangerous 2 degrees Celsius and avoid the deadly impacts of climate change.

“Every effort to cut carbon emissions to prevent extreme weather conditions like super typhoons and deadly droughts must deserve our commitment,” Alvarez said.

“Our Oriental firecracker mentality, supposedly to ward off evil spirits, shows our utter disregard for the adverse environmental, public safety and health impacts of firecracker explosions,” he added.

“This kind of merry-making dumbs our sensitivity in protecting our environment. We should not add to the devastation caused by super typhoons with the unrestrained carbon emission of flash gunpowder explosions and pyrotechnics’ colorful toxic chemical stars adding to our greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change,” Alvarez said.

At the same time, the former senator, who used to head the Environment department, warned of the adverse effects of the chemical haze and air pollution caused by firecrackers and pyrotechnics to the health of revelers and innocent bystanders including infants, pregnant women, the elderly and even household pets.

“Fireworks smoke contains toxic dust that can irritate the lungs that cause breathing problems. When fireworks explode they release very fine dust particles, which are rich in toxic metals such as nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide, along with small amounts of particulates, metal oxides and organic compounds, including minute amounts of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins and furans. These particles can enter your lungs and aggravate the symptoms of those suffering from lung diseases,” he explained.

“We must educate the public on the deleterious effects of firecrackers to the health and the environment to encourage new, happier and safer forms of celebrating an incoming year,” Alvarez said.