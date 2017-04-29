No flight cancellations during Asean summit – CAAP

FLIGHT delays are inevitable but there will be no flight cancellations during the Asean Summit, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) said on Friday.

“We cannot avoid delays but we in CAAP assure that there will be no flight cancellations,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a radio interview.

According to Apolonio, CAAP is following the orders of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to maintain fair procedures to all Asean leaders who will arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“We have a queuing procedure at the airport. Planes will line up there and will follow the queue,” Apolonio said.

Last year it was reported that Duterte had instructed the Department of Transportation to advise CAAP to change the policy that prioritizes the presidential plane for take-offs and landings. Duterte was quoted to have said that the presidential plane should queue in the same manner as regular flights.

Meanwhile, local carriers are reminding passengers to plan their way to the airport due to the closure of some roads.

Early check-in is also advised to avoid long lines at the terminals.

“In light of the 30th Asean Summit and related meetings which will be held in Manila from April 26 to 29, 2017, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo remind all passengers flying out on these dates to plan their routes to get to NAIA, as several roads will be closed in Pasay City — especially those leading to NAIA Terminals 3 and 4,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement last Wednesday.