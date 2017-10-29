‘No fly zone’ declared over Asean Summit-designated areas

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that it would strictly implement a “no-fly zone” for drones or unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAVs) in areas where the 31st Asean Summit will be held from November 9 to 17.

Advertisements

“CAAP issued [a]notice to airmen (NOTAM B4588/17) [on]no drone operations from 09-17 November 2017, [within the]40 nautical mile-radius centered on Luneta Park and NOTAM (B4593/17), 40 nautical miles radius centered on Clark DVOR,” CAAP said in an advisory over the weekend.

CAAP said that flying of UAVs over populated areas, restricted areas such as airports and “no-fly zones” such as military camps and Malacanang Palace was prohibited under Memorandum Circular No. 21 series of 2014.

“The memorandum states that: no person may operate a UAV for hire or rewards unless in possession of a UAV Certificate of Authorization from CAAP that authorizes the person to operate the UAV. Owners or operators are required to register their equipment with the CAAP, and secure a certification to operate from the agency,” the agency said.

Operators found violating the rules will be fined between P300,000 to P500,000 depending on the gravity of the violation, according to CAAP. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO