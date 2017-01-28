No-fly zone for drones, choppers over MOA

A no-fly zone for helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones is being implemented starting today (January 29) until Monday at vicinity of the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City (Metro Manila). The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued the advisory through a notice-to-airmen for security reasons over the Miss Universe Pageant which is expected to attract thousands of local and foreign visitors. Earlier, Malacanang has announced that January 30, Miss Universe coronation day, remains a regular working day. The Philippines is hosting the 65th Miss Universe pageant with over 80 candidates from around the world.