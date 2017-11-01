No golden era for the heavyweight division

One of the most prominent eras in the heavyweight division was when the late Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, and George Foreman decked it out along with a number of ferocious contenders.

The three fighters were different in many aspects, with Ali being the technical boxer who had a deadly left jab and right cross, Frazier the stocky but strong fighter with a mean left hook, and Foreman the large and powerful fighter with bombs from both hands.

All of them were also Olympic gold medalists in an era where professional sports have not yet watered down the status of the amateur athletes who proudly carried their nation’s flag. It was also the era of the Cold War and Western nations beating the hell out of their Eastern counterparts, and vice versa, was mostly awaited during the Olympics.

Ali and Frazier met thrice, with Ali winning two that was capped by his stopping Frazier in the 14th round in the epic Thrilla in Manila. Ali would also beat Foreman once via 8th round stoppage in the Rumble in the Jungle, and Foreman would beat Frazier twice by stoppage.

There are also ferocious contenders during the era of Ali, Frazier and Foreman. Among them was knockout artist Earnie Shavers, who contended twice for the title but lost. He was decisioned by Ali over 15 rounds in his first title bid.

Then there’s Ron Lyle, an ex convict who was one of the very few fighters to deck Foreman.

I could write a lot about how great the era of Ali, Frazier and Foreman was, but let me do that in another column. Instead, let me discuss how the present crop of heavyweights can create their own great era, if they are willing to do so.

Today’s heavyweights are larger, and more powerful and athletic, although we should admire the batch of Ali, Frazier and Foreman for their having to fight 15 rounds for a championship compared to the 12 rounds of today.

The largest among the three heavyweight greats was Foreman, who was 6’4” and about 220 pounds. He would later grow to a 6’6” and 240-pound fighter when he made comeback during the 1990s (goes to show you can still add height and size even if you are past 30 years old).

Today, the average height of the top heavyweights will make the batch of Ali, Frazier and Foreman look like a bunch of light-heavyweights or cruiserweights.

The top three heavyweights today who hold world titles are (in alphabetical order) are Tyson Fury (25-0 with 18 KOs); Anthony Joshua (20-0 with 20 KOs); and Deontay Wilder (38-0 with 37 KOs). All of them stand at least 6’6” and weigh between 240 to 250 pounds.

But let me ask one nagging question: What’s keeping them from slugging it out to find out who is the best?

During the time of Ali, Frazier and Foreman, the purses of the fighters were not publicized as much as it is today. And today’s top fighters are paid up to 10 times more than their counterparts decades back. So perhaps the managers of today’s top fighters want their wards to fight so-so opponents in the ring even if meant earning less from more fights. So just imagine if Fury got knocked out by Wilder; for sure, Fury could not get big paydays from fighting cream puffs, tomato cans and journeymen.

Or maybe the availability of world titles from at least five sanctioning organizations assure that the top three fighters in a division will have championships, which will help managers and promoters get big paydays for a fighter who is just good enough but has a world title.

Let’s face it – boxing has become so commercialized that getting as many million-dollar paydays seem to be the norm than proving whose names get into the history books of the greatest in the sport.

So don’t count on Fury, Joshua and Wilder facing each other in the ring; they just don’t have the pride and huge egos of Ali, Frazier and Foreman.