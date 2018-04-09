No guts, no glory

To be fair to this controversial businesswoman (CB), she was probably the prettiest woman in the eyes of a popular action star (PAS) with whom she has long been in a relationship.

Although she obviously has a lot to thank her “doctor” for in terms of her looks, what makes CB a “winner” as far as PAS is concerned is that she’s not just rich—she’s very rich.

In fact, CB once gifted PAS with a Rolex watch, only to take it back when the latter broke up with her.

Then came a burly host-comedian (BHC) in CB’s life. Soon after, BHC was seen driving a luxury car courtesy of CB, flaunting it to his envious friends.

Once, the coo some twosome were at the compound of a TV network where BHC had a regular show. The couple walked past a group of cameramen with BHC right behind CB.

But what CB didn’t know, BHC kept making faces then whispered to one crew member: “Bilib ka na sa tindi ng sikmura ko, ano?”