No hashtags to celebrate women here

Cable network mounts ‘We Mean It’ campaign with 10 inspiring specials

Women-centered cable channel Lifestyle Network joined the worldwide celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8 with a campaign simply titled, “We Mean It.”

Explaining the concept, Female Specialty Channels Unit Head Aileen Paredes said,

“The world is drowning in hashtags and slogans that they almost cheapen or devalue valid messages that people want the world to know. For Lifestyle Network’s campaign this year to honor women, we are just asking people to listen to their voices, to the female sounds of truth and integrity, simply because women mean what they say.”

In letting the women speak themselves, the network chose to present 10 stories of inspirational women from diverse backgrounds, professions and vocations, whose stories are ready for airing throughout the rest of March. The series kicked off on March 14, with the stories of Juslyn Manalo, the first Filipina-American Mayor of Daly City California; healer, activist and “truth speaker” Sammay Dizon on March 15; and Filipino iron woman Ani de Leon Brown.

Still to be featured are Kristine Bargas on being a YouTuber and “fearless creator” on March 16, independent singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nityalilla Saulo on March 18, Filipina-American restaurateur Patrice Cleary of Purple Patch on March 19, motivational speaker and poet Danah Gutierrez on March 20, international designer Happy Andrada on March 23, first Egyptian female solo traveler Heidi Sodhy on March 24, Nikki Torre in “Finding Your Truth” on March 26, and Filipina-African American actress Asia Jackson.

Also held in celebration of Women’s History Month, LifestyleNetwork.tv editor-in-chief Shin Kitane issued the following statement to encapsulate the campaign’s goal: “We are women. We mean what we say, and we say what we mean.

“In today’s world filled with fake news and half-meant statements, we thought it would be best to focus our intentions back to the heart of meaning. A lot of women’s struggles around the world are tied to the fact that women’s voices are often discredited, mocked, and even silenced. How many times has blame been assigned to countless women who encountered harassment? How many times have women been side-eyed and dismissed as war-freaks, naggers, or angry feminists in the face of speaking up about an issue?

“Our victories regarding certain issues have been hard-fought, and they were not rooted in self-doubt. They were won despite the self-doubt imposed on us by a flawed society that, over the years, kept telling us: You are just a woman. You are not good enough. You’re too fat/too skinny/to muscular to be considered beautiful. Your voice is not valid.

“But you know what the wonder in all of it is? That despite some shadows of doubt that may loom on us–through the numbers on the scale, or the catcalls while walking down the street–we women are stubborn. We don’t back down.

“Haven’t you noticed? Here you are, woman, part of a generation of women standing on the shoulders of those who came before us. Those who fought for our rights—to vote, to get an education, to express ourselves freely. Those who had something important to say, and said it, despite the consequences. They are us. We are them.”