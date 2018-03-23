No Holy Week break for police – PNP chief

THERE is no Holy Week break for policemen nationwide.

This is what Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said on Friday morning, as Operation Summer Vacation 2018 began with a visit by the PNP chief to the Araneta bus terminal in Quezon City to remind his troops of their responsibility to ensure public safety during the weeklong vacation.

“No police are allowed to have their vacation. They can reflect on their spiritual lives and repent for their sins while they are on duty,” de la Rosa said in an ambush interview.

He also inspected buses and reminded drivers to drive safely.

De la Rosa said the PNP was on full alert as it expected local and foreign tourists to flock to different tourist destinations and provinces.

He also requested all village chiefs to cooperate with police in securing homes against robbers.

“We also encourage village chiefs not to take a vacation and have their duty as well. Roam around villages and subdivisions since a lot of people are going to leave their homes to have their vacation,” de la Rosa said.

The PNP chief also said that no terrorist threats have been monitored.

“We can say that there is no monitored threat from terrorism but then again, we are advising the public not to be too lax and stay vigilant among their surroundings,” de la Rosa said.

Police will also be visible along highways and in popular tourist destinations.

Anti-illegal drug operations will also continue during the Holy Week as de la Rosa ordered more policemen to be deployed in bars, nightclubs, and other areas where drug trading may happen.

“The anti-illegal drug operations will continue because people are in their party mode so chances are they want to maximize their enjoyment through drugs,” de la Rosa said.

Last week, the Manila Police District (MPD) reported that two of their men were removed from their positions for vacationing without permission from the PNP.

Operation Sumvac 2018 will run from March 23 to July 13. ROY NARRA