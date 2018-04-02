No immediate need for rate hikes – BSP

Current monetary policy remains valid despite rising interest rate hike expectations, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

In a statement issued over the weekend titled “Finding the Right Balance: A Cautionary Tale on Monetary Policy,” central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo explained how the BSP uses its inflation targeting or IT framework to decide on monetary policy.

“Monetary policy is both a science and an art of trade-offs. For example, the idea of Phillip’s curve in macroeconomics shows that there exists an inverse relationship between unemployment (or output) and wages (or inflation). This can also be formulated in terms of higher output growth being associated with higher prices or inflation,” he said.

In practice, these trade-offs imply that monetary policy has real and significant economic costs.

“[W]hen a central bank raises interest rates prematurely, it runs the risk of the economy slowing down… when the central bank raises interest rates too late, it could potentially fuel inflationary pressures leading to overheating,” he said.

Thus, achieving an optimal policy that encourages growth in an environment of low and stable inflation requires a careful balancing act, the BSP official said.

“Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz aptly captured this notion when he suggested that monetary policy prescriptions should come with a big label: Use only with caution and careful understanding of the risks.

“Despite the humor, Stiglitz intended to remind all of us that monetary policy needs to be done within a specific framework and guided by a long-term, rather than a myopic strategy,” he said.

‘Economic outlook: the current symptoms’

“This brings me to my observations about the markets recently,” he pointed out, saying that some analysts have been expecting the Bangko Sentral to raise its policy rates or tighten its monetary policy stance on account of several developments.

First, inflation outturns for the first two months of the year have shown an elevated path. Second, inflation expectations have likewise gone up and there is thus a purported need to anchor monetary policy.

Third, the prevailing inflation outlook suggests increased risk associated with the possible emergence of second-round effects and lastly, the US Federal Reserve’s current normalization path could trigger potential capital outflows and therefore add pressure on the peso.

Guinigundo asked: “Do these developments warrant a change in the BSP’s monetary stance? In line with Stiglitz’s metaphor, do the symptoms require medication?”

‘Diagnosis beyond the symptoms’

“Hence, during the meeting on monetary policy last 22 March 2018, the Monetary Board (MB) decided to maintain its policy rate, the interest rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility, steady at 3.0 percent. Both the standing overnight deposit and lending rates were also kept at 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively,” he noted.

Guinigundo said the BSP had been determining monetary policy under an IT framework since 2002.

This looks deeper beyond current economic symptoms that market players usually focus on through a comprehensive assessment of current inflation dynamics. It also requires a forward-looking assessment of the inflation outlook in the medium to long term.

Guinigundo said, “It would be useful to clarify that BSP assesses the macroeconomy, financial sector and global developments through the lens of the BSP’s IT framework. How does this work?”

First, while recent inflation outturns show an elevated path for the first two months of 2018, a few observations should not define the direction of monetary policy.

Monetary policy works with a long and variable lag, he said, noting that the latest baseline forecasts continue to show that inflation may still remain within the inflation target in 2018 and moderate further to stay well within the target in 2019.

“We expect elevated readings for the most part of 2018 but some gradual leveling off is likely to happen between the third and fourth quarters of 2018,” he said.

Aside from the manageable inflation outlook, surveys also indicate that inflation expectations continue to be anchored close to the Bangko Sentral forecasts and targets.

While some market indications point to rising inflation expectations, nothing at this point suggests that the market expects a persistent and significant surge in consumer prices through 2019 that would warrant a change in the monetary policy stance.

Second, the drivers of inflation continue to originate from the supply side and thus monetary policy should not be adjusted to respond to temporary shocks.

Citing a recent study that examined the impact of the significant rise in food and energy prices on inflation dynamics, Guinigundo said that core inflation does not tend to revert to headline inflation, which implies that higher commodity prices do not, in general, lead to second-round effects.

“The study was replicated using Philippine data and the conclusion was sustained. This suggests that transitory shocks in food and energy prices can safely be accommodated.”

Third, while the central bank recognizes the possibility of second-round effects emanating from pending petitions for adjustments in minimum wages and transportation fares, several mitigating measures from the National Government could temper any price pressures from this front.

Non-monetary measures such as institutional arrangements in setting transportation fares and minimum wages,

unconditional cash transfers, as well as transport subsidies are expected to help mitigate these inflationary impulses.

In addition, Congress’ expected approval of a rice tariffication bill will lead to further price amelioration for many Filipinos, he said.

Fourth, monetary policy decisions will continue to be data-dependent under the IT framework.

Guinigundo said the BSP would act on external developments to the extent that these could alter the domestic inflation path.

“[T]he impending normalization in the US Fed does not have to be matched by a corresponding tightening in the Philippines. Our economic and business cycles as they affect inflation dynamics are quite different,” he noted.

Moreover, Guinigundo said that Bangko Sentral estimates of exchange rate pass-through to inflation had declined since the adoption of inflation targeting in 2002.

This gives additional space to accommodate the peso’s flexibility in absorbing and thereby mitigating external shocks, he said.

‘Conclusion: Finding the right balance’

Gunigundo said the BSP’s history of inflation targeting had shown focus and discipline.

“While there are pressures to raise interest rates, our careful assessment of the data and facts does not point to immediate rate hikes. Should conditions alter and the targets may be compromised, the BSP will not lose time to do the appropriate tightening,” he said.

Lastly, Guinigundo stressed that the BSP’s future actions would continue to be about taking a balanced approach and careful assessment of data.

The markets can be assured that the BSP remains firmly committed to its primary mandate of promoting stable prices in the economy conducive to sustainable and balanced growth, he noted.

“Stiglitz after all was for care and caution as much as for growth and fairness,” he said.