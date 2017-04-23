No injuries in 5.1 Surigao Sur quake

DAVAO CITY: No one was hurt in a 5.1 earthquake that struck Tandag City in Surigao del Sur around 9:19 a.m. on Sunday, Gov. Vicente Pimentel said.

After the tremor jolted the area, according to the governor, the Provincial and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils in the area were immediately mobilized to validate effects of the earthquake, especially on government and private infrastructure.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported the epicenter of the earthquake was at 22 kilometers northeast of Tandag City, with a depth of 28 kilometers and tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said Intensity 4 was registered in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur; Intensity 3 in Surigao City and Socorro, Surigao del Norte; Intensity 2 in Butuan City and Bislig City; and Intensity 1 in Borongan, Eastern Samar.

An aftershock (3.3) was also recorded at 9:37 a.m. on the same day 29 kilometers northeast of Tandag City, it added.

Tandag City is among the areas in Surigao del Sur that face the Pacific Ocean.