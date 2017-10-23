No inmates in 2 Tarlac towns – warden

TARLAC: Records from the Tarlac Provincial Jail (TPJ) show that two of the 17 towns in the province and the capital city have no inmates in its detention facilities.

Advertisements

Retired police Senior Supt. Elsa Miranda, TPJ warden, said in a recent media forum that the western towns of San Clemente and Santa Ignacia have no recorded cases filed in any court, at least from November 2016 to date.

“Perhaps people in those areas are naturally kind and peace-loving or there are no cases forwarded or decided by a court to detain them in our facility,” Miranda said.

“I think the local chief executives in San Clemente and Santa Ignacia deserve commendation for that. I believe they have that sense of good leadership making their constituents law-abiding citizens,” she added.

The local chief executives of both towns—that have no district or local detention facilities—were elated over the TPJ revelation.

San Clemente Mayor Elma Macadamia said, “We are lovers of peace. This is a good sign that we are leading toward the realization of our dream to achieve more development. I believe peace is a pre-requisite to progress.”

Santa Ignacia Mayor Nora Modomo, said attainment of peace and sustaining orderliness is one of her administration’s priorities.

“This will serve as a challenge to us to maintain this good standing. We are committed to bring harmony to the community so that our people could live with ease in their minds,” she added.

Aside from petty misunderstandings in the villages, Macadamia and Modomo said people in their localities have that sense of respect toward each other’s rights.

Meanwhile, TPJ records show that out of the 1,293 inmates currently detained at the facility, 946 are drug-related and of this number, Tarlac City has the most cases at 227.

The TPJ also has its own Bahay Pagbabago where detainees who are illegal drug dependents are rehabilitated.

Miranda said Bahay Pagbabago management understands the difficulty of drug users in dealing with withdrawal syndrome as they undergo reformation inside the facility.

“We are helping them in their recovery that is why I requested the provincial government for additional resources to establish our own Bahay Pagbabago with counselors, medical assistance, conduct of group activities and everything that will speed up their recovery,” she said.

Miranda noted that their records show only 10 inmates suffering from mental illness.

The jail activities include sports and cultural programs, organization of dancing inmates similar to those in Cebu, a mass wedding and gardening.