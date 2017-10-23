‘No’ to IPU demand on de Lima trial

When the Philippine government embarks on the formal trial of Sen. Leila de Lima for various charges in connection with the illegal drug trade at the national state penitentiary, the state is expected to perform a solemn act in keeping with its laws and its sworn duty under the Constitution. It must not be to put up a show for the whole world to watch. It is to administer justice.

It is, therefore, highly inappropriate when the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU), an unofficial club of parliaments from around the world, butts into the process even before it can take place. By demanding that de Lima should be released, opining that there is no proof of wrongdoing, and announcing that it will send to the country observers for the trial, the union gravely intrudes into the nation‘s business and derogates its sovereignty.

These various actions on behalf of de Lima are not consistent with the IPU’s work since its founding in 1889 and its modern evolution into an international organization of the parliaments of sovereign states, with a mission to promote democracy and inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The most recent decision to send observers to the de Lima trial should be rejected by the Philippine government with appropriate disdain. The IPU should be addressed as a body with no official status to deal with our country. The contemplated team of observers should be flatly denied entry into the country, because its main purpose will be to make propaganda against our government.

All these exertions by the IPU are taking place because de Lima’s camp has adopted the tactic as part of her strategy to stop the trial and secure her release.

The senator’s lawyers fantasize that by creating this kind of noise, our government will relent and free her. De Lima believes that this is her final card, short of a trial, where the state’s train of evidence and witnesses are likely to prevail and produce a guilty verdict.

We must ask, why is the IPU acting so offhandedly, when it has avoided intervening in our political affairs in the past?

When President Corazon Aquino in 1986 decided on her own to dissolve a duly elected national legislative assembly, in order to establish a Congress that would bow to her wishes, the IPU did not say a single word in criticism.

When President Benigno Aquino 3rd placed former President Gloria Macapagal Arroryo in detention, and let her fester under hospital arrest without trial for nearly four years, the IPU said nothing. It did not pay her a visit, let alone demand her release.

President Arroyo eventually got her release by the operation of our laws, and mainly because of the government’s total failure to prove its many cases and charges against her.

Similarly, when the Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino government maneuvered to get Congress to impeach the sitting chief justice of our Supreme Court and the sitting ombudsman, the IPU said absolutely nothing.

Significantly, all these acts of injustice took place when Senator de Lima was serving as the Justice secretary under the Aquino government. The actions were taken with the active participation of de Lima.

It is fair, therefore to ask, where was the IPU when all these travesties against our Constitution were taking place? What action did it take, so that injustice could be prevented?

We are appalled that the inter-parliamentary body, an otherwise responsible association, has consented in this instance to serve the propaganda and stratagems of the camp of Senator de Lima.

We want to see the trial of Senator de Lima take place so she will have her day in court and thereby get her just deserts.

We want to see our Department of Justice prove its case against her.

And we want to see the lady senator win her freedom by her own wits and in her own right.