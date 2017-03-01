No more La Niña – PAGASA

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday announced that La Niña conditions are no longer present in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (CEEP). Pagasa Administrator Vicente Malano, however, said sea surface temperature anomalies at the CEEP continue to return to the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral values. La Niña like-patterns of above normal rainfall in some flood and landslide-prone areas, especially in Mindanao, are not likely to linger as noted in the forecasts. “Because of these, the Pagasa-ENSO Alert System Status is now ‘inactive.’” Malano added that El Niño or La Niña is not expected to develop in the equatorial Pacific basin within the next three months. The weather bureau will closely monitor any significant climate conditions and updates shall be issued once changes are observed.