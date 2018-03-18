‘No leave, no day-off’ for airport staff before, during Holy Week, says aviation authorities

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Sunday that it would implement a “no leave and day-off” policy among its airport personnel for the next two weeks to ensure security as part of the agency’s Oplan Semana Santa 2018.

“All 12 area managers handling the 37 CAAP-managed airports nationwide were also advised that maximum deployment of service and security personnel will be observed so a ‘no leave and day-off’ policy will be implemented during the entire duration of Oplan Semana Santa,” CAAP said in a statement.

CAAP said it was expecting an eight percent increase in passenger influx for the Holy Week. In April last year, Philippine airports accommodated about six million domestic and international passengers with 3.8 million arriving and leaving through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Added security measures will be in place to ensure safe, reliable, and convenient operations at all 40 commercial airports in the country in the next two weeks,” CAAP said.

“CAAP has also coordinated with the Office for Transport Security (OTS) for baggage screenings and with the PNP-Aviation Security Group for perimeter security and surveillance,” it added.

Additional airline personnel, meanwhile, will be deployed as needed to accommodate the increase in travelers, according to the agency.

Help desks manned by duty officers will also be set up to accommodate passenger concerns.

“Travelers are also reminded not to bring prohibited items to the airport and to stow all belongings in one’s carry-on baggage for faster processing at the screening checkpoints,” CAAP said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO