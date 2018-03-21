No link between Boracay closure and casino – Palace

MALACAñANG on Tuesday dispelled any speculation that there is a connection between the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to close the world-famous Boracay sland to the pending building of a multimillion-dollar casino in the tourist destination.

Macau’s Galaxy Entertainment and the Philippines’ Leisure and Resorts World Corporation are set to secure a provisional license for the construction of a $500-million (P26-billion)resort in Boracay on Wednesday.

“The President has said that he does not sign anything as far as contracts are concerned. This is a Pagcor contract so it must be Pagcor that will sign this,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said.

Pagcor is the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

“Number one, there is no decision made by the President yet. There is a recommendation, the President will act on the recommendation and I see no link between the casino and any decision the President will make, his decision is exclusively for what is best to protect the environment of Boracay,” Roque said.

He slammed the speculation that the closure of Boracay is a part of Duterte’s plan to pave the way for the building of the casino on the island.

“That is nonsense. The President is still yet to decide. He has said in an interview with select opinion writers that it is the protection of the environment in Boracay that will determine his course of action,” Roque said.

“The problem in Boracay, the solution is there but it is not being followed by companies. There are waste-water facilities there, in fact it is in the law, a zero discharge in the area is also possible. The amount of the investment is not a burden, as long as the proper technology to protect the environment particularly from discharge into the oceans is all in place,” he added.

On February 10, Duterte called the island a “cesspool” because of the environmental problems afflicting its waters.

He earlier threatened to charge Boracay local government officials for serious neglect of duty for letting the island turn into a biohazard.

On March 6, the President said he will be putting the world-famous tourist destination under a state of calamity to address the environmental problems there.

The next day, Duterte threatened to arrest anyone who will not cooperate with the rehabilitation of the island.

“You are at fault here. You are responsible for the damage all these years, including the local officials who are all nonchalant [about]the problems [in Boracay]. I will arrest all of you,” he said.