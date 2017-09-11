No longer California dreaming

This is the Portofino, Ferrari’s new entry-level front engine, rear-wheel drive convertible supercar that will replace the California T as the “baby” Ferrari in the range.

The name is derived from the town of Portofino, a fishing village and a tourist spot located in northwestern Italy, known for its picturesque harbour and its association with the word elegance. The new red color is used specifically for the Portofino, and has christened with the name inspired by the port town: Rosso Portofino.

For a car designed to look good with the top down as the baby range (starting with the California), Ferrari felt compelled to give the Portofino a massive power output. It utilizes a 3.9-liter twin turbocharged V8 derived from the California T, with improved exhaust system, pistons and connector rods, delivering 592 hp at 7,500 revs per minute and 760 Nm of torque, which allows it to sprint to 62 mph (99.2 kph) in 3.5 seconds, and to a claimed top speed of “over 199 miles per hour [318 kph].” Ferrari said that it is lighter than its predecessor but did not disclose any details.

All-new chassis

The Portofino utilizes an all-new chassis which is lighter and stronger than the California T it replaces. It utilizes Ferrari’s new E-Diff 3 rear electronic differential that aids in traction, and is the first GT car to utilize electric power steering, which the company claims can reduce its steering ratio by 7 percent. A dual coil suspension front and back uses magnetorheological dampers for a more comfortable ride.

Aggressiveness and function were prevalent for the design of the car, while maintaining the proportions of a GT car in which exudes elegance worthy of the name. The angry looking front fascia lets everyone know that there is a monster lurking under the bonnet, characterized with the large grinning front grille and bumper intakes. The outside edge of the headlight has a hidden air intake which exits along th flank of the front wheel arch to reduce drag, making the car more slippery. Proportions for the rear are cleverly redesigned to maintain the handsome looking tail end while cleverly housing the retractable hardtop.

The interior is completely new, with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a new air-conditioning system, steering wheel, 18-way adjustable seats with a new design that improves rear legroom, and a wind deflector which reduces wind noise with the top down.

The car will make its debut in the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in late September.