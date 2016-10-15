After No Longer Matters

Tomorrow is a rusty piece

of steel in the belly of a sword

swallower. We are burying him

swaddled in a circus tent. Flags drip

rainwater on ragged edges.

The small ones touch the drops

pretending they are jewels.

I am making this up as I go along,

borrowing from memories

decades gone. There was

not a single traveling circus

in my childhood. But an Indian

magician at the Araneta Coliseum

we did see. He cut his wife

in two with a spinning saw

and no box to hide where metal

met flesh. He dared not pull her

apart to swing her around.

She just lay there

for a minute, not moving.

Then he whispered to her ear,

perhaps words of magic. Some things

we are never meant to hear

or see. We leave imagination

alone in a darkening room,

time and a puncture

in the wall. Light trickling in.