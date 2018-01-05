‘No matter what, there will be elections in 2019’—Andanar

PRESIDENTIAL Communications Secretary Martin Andanar assured the public and the opposition that the midterm elections would be held in 2019 with or without Charter change.

Andanar said a “no election” scenario was highly unlikely, especially in the Philippines where elections are considered among the country’s most celebrated fiestas.

“No matter what there will be elections,” Andanar said during a roundtable discussion with The Manila Times on Friday.

Speaker Pantaleon Alavarez said during a television interview that Charter change would pave the way for a shift to federalism from a presidential system of government and could cancel the midterm elections altogether.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, however, contradicted Alvarez, saying that the 2019 elections would still push through even if Congress comes up with a new Constitution in 2018.

Pimentel said the present Constitution must be followed before the government could operate under a new one.

“Hence if there are scheduled elections under the existing Constitution then this must be followed,” Pimentel said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, for his part, said floating “no election” and term extension scenarios won’t help in getting public support for the proposal to shift to a federal form of government.

He said history would suggest that people were turned off when issues like term extension and cancellation of polls were being included in talks about Charter change.

Andanar also said that President Rodrigo Duterte has no intension to stay as president beyond 2022 when his term ends.

In fact, Andanar said, the President was even willing to resign from office once Congress approves the shift to federalism.

Even during the campaign for the 2016 presidential elections, Andanar said Duterte admitted that he was only forced to run for President and that he never dreamed of becoming one.

“The people of the Philippines can be rest assured, especially the opposition, that the President has no desire to extend his term,” he added.