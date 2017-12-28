‘No mercy’ for policemen caught for indiscriminate firing on New Year, says Metro chief

THERE will be “no mercy” for policemen who will be caught firing indiscriminately during the New Year celebration, Metro Manila Police Director Oscar Albayalde said on Thursday.

Albayalde issued the warning after two policemen were arrested and charged for indiscriminate firing on Christmas Day.

“This is because the PNP (Philippine National Police) chief has tightened directives about this matter. There is no second chance for this and no mercy for those who will get caught engaging in indiscriminate firing,” Albayalde said in a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo.

“There is no reason for you to fire your arms indiscriminately. There is no reason for committing that,” he added, noting that a “one strike policy” will be enforced by the PNP. DEMPSEY REYES



