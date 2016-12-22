No money, no honey

“THE US government-backed Millennium Challenge Corp. (MCC) said that it was withholding a decision on the Philippines gaining access to the second phase of an MCC anti-poverty grant.”

If the US is sincere in its desire to help the needy, why should the poor peoplebe caught inbetween political differences?

* * *

BI’s Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) should be replaced with Watch Them Leave and Do Nothing Order (WTLDNO).

* * *

I have to share my thoughts on the CHR and other defenders of human rights. Are rights of suspected criminals weightier than the human rights of the victims?

Where were you when hundreds of thousands of Typhoon Yolanda victims were denied immediate access to promised relief goods sent by foreign donors? Don’t they deserve the right to live and survive? Did we hear from you and your automatic condemnation and outrage against the government? Faces of teary-eyed victims were seen on television but did you even show your faces with your usual outbursts of condemnation outside of your comfy air-conditioned offices?

Did you show compassion for the rights of the families of the fallen SAF44 to be given the justice they deserve? You even distanced yourselves as you labeled the massacre as a mis-encounter. Yet you stand up with outrage when a strand of a suspect’s hair is touched by the law enforcers. You show up in press conferences with clenched fists denouncing the warrantless arrest of criminals caught in the act. Did you ever visit a wake of a soldier ambushed by a lawless kidnap-for-ransom group? Yet you draw your salaries from the pockets of the real victims that you are bound to protect. That’s inhuman. And that is not right.

* * *

PRRD: “America, you might also be put on notice. Prepare to leave the Philippines. Prepare for the eventual repeal or the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.”

Malacañang: “We will wait kung anong next… It was a warning. It wasn’t really something na the President said na he will revoke,” Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Rafael-Banaag said in an interview with state-owned radio DZRB.

Heto na naman tayo… (Here we go again)

* * *

Spell-checker on Twitter? It will be the first time and “unpresidented.”

* * *

“The Supreme Court has ruled that they cannot have a nativity scene in Washington, D.C. This wasn’t for any religious reasons. They couldn’t find three wise men and a virgin.”- Jay Leno

* * *

While we all rejoice celebrating Christmas, it is a sad reality that we do not live it everyday.

* * *

Juggling the world’s two most powerful economies in our hands may achieve the desired effect at first glance. Until we notice that we are just one of the balls being tossed up in the air by the two.

* * *

Duterte to impose two-security staff limit for politicians in 2017. I am sure one lady senator will disagree.

* * *

The telecoms are like Ninja Turtles while the subscribers are like Speedy Gonzales shouting “Andale! Andale!”

* * *

CBCP should read this:

“I see clearly that the thing the Church needs most today is the ability to heal wounds and to warm the hearts of the faithful; it needs nearness, proximity.”

– Pope Francis

* * *

Don’t believe everything posted on FB. Neither do I believe mine.

* * *

Sad to note that there’s a lot of appointed officials still serving at the displeasure of the President.

* * *

Pet peeves:

– sales clerk and taxi drivers without loose change

– a customer taking calls loudly in a quiet coffee shop

– jeepneys with loud horns and plays recorded voices when applying the brakes

– motorcycle delivery boys that treat cars like slalom markers

– big advertising signs on posts where the smallest is the street’s name

– parents who allow their kids to run around while attending Mass

– unruly kids behind your seat on long flights

– restaurants providing only one sheet of napkin per customer

– items on display that are out of stock

– garbage trucks that block the flow of traffic

– policemen who stare at you like you owe them money big-time

– fee-charging clean restrooms

– sales clerks who insist on their preferred brands against your choice

– pedestrians who cross the streets arrogantly and slowly like they’re strolling in the park

– spray-painted graffiti on walls

– priests who base their sermons on tv shows and movies

– traffic lights that turn green for only 15 seconds

– undisciplined foreign tourists who treat waiters and attendants like dirt

– no return no exchange policy especially on items with defects

– side street closures for wakes

– surprise traffic rerouting and u-turn changes

– violent rallyists and violent police dispersal units

– establishments without ample parking space.

* * *

A quote from a CNN Heroes: “If everybody can start changing our own small worlds, that’s the only time we can truly say we can change the whole world.”

* * *

If the Nativity will happen as scheduled this coming Sunday, Dec 25th, heads of state will troop to Jerusalem bearing gifts, live coverage will be beamed across the world without commercial via HBO pay per view, white flags will be flown in various warfronts for a temporary ceasefire, the UN Security Council will be in-charge of overall security, Vatican Swiss Guards will be deployed to protect the barn, Pope Francis will choose a designated selfie area for well-wishers, strict inspection of gifts to detect hidden explosives, Anderson Cooper will be the moderator in a Q&A segment, drones fitted with cameras will provide aerial views, Google Earth will send 3D street view images, only the Three Kings will be permitted inside the barn, Amazon and Alibaba to waive special delivery charges on gifts bought online, Trump, Putin and Netanyahu may request authorization to grant interviews, emoticons will not be allowed to flow during livestreams.

With all these plans, the First Family may opt to celebrate the event privately and just choose to pray for us all.

* * *

Duterte predicts Pacquiao will become Philippine president. I am waiting to see if Secretary Andanar will clarify this as a joke.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.