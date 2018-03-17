No MRT 3 March 28 to April 1

The Metro Rail Transit Line (MRT) 3 on Friday announced that it will have no operations from March 28 to April 1 to give way to maintenance work during Holy Week.

“From Holy Wednesday, March 28, to Easter Sunday, April 1, operations will be temporarily suspended to give way to maintenance activities,” the MRT 3 said in a statement.

Its normal operations will only be until Holy Tuesday, March 27, and will then resume on April 2, Monday.

Early Thursday, a south-bound train unloaded some 200 passengers at Quezon Avenue because of electrical failure, the second unloading recorded in March.

Citing information from MRT 3 and the Department of Transportation, a total of 36 train glitches had been recorded in 2018–25 in January and 11 in February.

These included 25 passenger unloading–21 in January and four in February–because of “technical problems”.

In 2017, 504 glitches over 255 days were reported, or an average of two glitches a day.

The MRT 3 management has given assurance that after the Holy Week break, the number of running trains will likely increase from 10 to 15.

The MRT 3 runs from North Avenue in Quezon City to Taft Avenue in Pasay City, serving an average of 463,000 passengers a day.