No names yet for new Comelec chief, says Palace but poll body appoints OIC

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has yet to pick a new head of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) following the resignation of poll chief Juan Andres Bautista, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc named Commissioner Christian Robert Lim as acting chairman, spokesman James Jimenez was quoted as saying in reports.

Lim’s designation comes following the resignation of incumbent Andres Bautista, which the President accepted effective “immediately”. In his resignation letter, Bautista cited family reasons behind his decision to step down.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said it was up to the six remaining commissioners of the Comelec as to who would be the poll body’s officer-in-charge until Duterte would announce Bautista’s replacement.

“The Palace has accepted the resignation of Commission on Election’s chairman Andres Bautista effective immediately,” Abella told reporters.

“As an independent commission, the Comelec will resolve among its remaining commissioners as to who will be the officer-in-charge, until such time the President appoints the new chair,” he added.

Duterte has accepted Bautista’s resignation “effective immediately” through a letter sent to his office on Monday.

The President’s decision was contrary to Bautista’s announcement that he wouldonly step down from his post by the end of 2017.

Bautista’s term was supposed to expire on February 2, 2022, about four years from now. He filed his resignation on October 11, however, hours before the House of Representatives was to impeach him.

Meanwhile, Abella refused to comment on talks that Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo was eyeing the position of Comelec chairman.

\”It’s a personal ambition so I’m not sure,” Abella said.

But the President’s lawyer denied he was interested in taking over as Comelec chief.

“Chismis lang yan. Matagal ng sinasabi yang gusto ko daw maging Chairman ng Comelec, hindi ako interesado sa posisyon (It’s mere hearsay. There have been persistent talks that I want to be the Comelec chairman, I am not interested in that position),” Panelo said in a statement.