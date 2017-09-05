No need for Congress nod to negotiate return of Marcos loot– lawmaker

THERE is no need for Congress to authorize President Rodrigo Duterte to negotiate for the return of the alleged ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family, according to a lawmaker at the House of Representatives.

“President Rodrigo Duterte does not need any new law or authority from the Congress to negotiate for the return of any or all the hidden wealth of the Marcoses,” Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The President of the Republic has the continuing principal authority under existing law to recover the Marcos ill-gotten hoard with the assistance of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG),” he said.

On Monday, Malacañang urged Congress to allow the President to negotiate as former Senate president Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel stressed the need to pass a law that would govern the return of the money.

According to the statement, the PCGG was created under Executive Order No. 1 in 1986 and was “charged with the task of assisting the President” in “the recovery of all ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, his immediate family, relatives, subordinates and close associates, whether located in the Philippines or abroad.”