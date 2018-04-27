No need for additional forces in Boracay — military

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday said there was no need to deploy additional troops to Boracay Island during its six-month hiatus since there were “enough boots” on the ground, an official said.

Lt. Gen. Paul Atal, commander of AFP’s Central Command (CentCom), also said that the security situation in Boracay during on the first day of its closure on Thursday was “generally peaceful.”

“The role of CentCom forces is to support the PNP (Philippine National Police) in its law enforcement function and keeping the peace and order in the island, especially in implementing the guidelines of the closure,” Atal told reporters.

“There is no need to deploy additional AFP forces in the island since there [are]enough boots on the ground. However, CentCom can easily shift forces in Boracay as the need arises or if the threat is imminent,” he added.

The Cebu-based CentCom is a unified command under the military in-charge of securing the provinces in Visayas.

Before the closure, Atal visited soldiers and policemen in Boracay.

Atal said there were more than 100 military forces deployed on the ground, declining to give the exact number for security reasons. DEMPSEY REYES