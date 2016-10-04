‘No need for coup, gov’t self-destructing’

THERE is no need to stage a coup against President Rodrigo Duterte because his administration is capable of destroying itself, Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th said on Tuesday.

The senator was responding to an allegation that he is one of those who are plotting a coup against the administration because he and the other plotters are not happy with the way Duterte is running the country.

“[That is not true. There is no need to launch a coup against this government because (it is already) self-destructing],” Trillanes said in an interview.

According to the senator, the current administration is dragging the whole country down and it is even blaming Senate hearings for it.

“It is not the hearings in the Senate that is the source of negativity here in the country but the President,” Trillanes said.

He was referring to ongoing hearings of the Senate justice committee on the allegedly increasing number of killings in the country.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco was earlier quoted as saying that a coup d’etat against the Duterte administration is possibile because there are personalities like Trillanes and the Liberal Party (LP) that are unhappy with the way the President is leading the country.

Trillanes did not only dismiss the allegation but also insisted that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would not allow such movement to prosper.

To the credit of the previous Aquino administration, the senator said, the military has remained loyal to the chain of command.

“They [AFP] will move as one and they will follow the chain of command for as long as the chain of command is true to the mandate to the states and to the Filipino people,” he added.

Professor Ramon Casiple, in an interview, said an extra-constitutional move to oust the elected government is always possible but it does not mean that it is doable.

Casiple added that he does not see the Duterte administration self-destructing at this point but he did not elaborate.

“Self-destruction may be possible but not probable,” he said in a text message.