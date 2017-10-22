No need to lift martial law yet in Marawi, senators say

THERE is no need to lift martial law in Mindanao yet since the main battle area in Marawi City has to be cleared first of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) left behind by the Maute extremists, some senators said.

Senators Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan 2nd and Juan Miguel Zubiri stressed this amid calls from some displaced residents to lift martial law so that they could go home.

“One of the questions or problems during the rehabilitation (process) is the clearing up operation in the area. May danger pa po (There is still danger),” Zubiri said.

“If martial law is lifted, we may not be able to prevent residents from going back to their homes. And then we might hear in the news, a family got killed due to IED, a child died because of IED,” he said.

Honasan said, “The President gets his information from the authorities on the ground (whether to lift martial law or not).” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO