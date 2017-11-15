No need for probe on cancellation of Asean Music Festival — police

THE head of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Security Task Force (ASTF) said on Wednesday that there was no need to investigate the cancellation of the Asean concert on Tuesday night.

ASTF Director Napoleon Taas said the organizers and police were not expecting the massive turnout at the Ayala Triangle in Makati City.

“When we were invited in the security plan, we were told that 10,000 people were estimated to come. Ayala Triangle can only fill 6,000. So we deployed more personnel. But we were not informed that 27,000 would come,” Taas said in a press briefing.

“Why should there be an investigation? It’s like inviting people to your home to eat. If too much people came, should there still be an investigation?” Taas added.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde said no one was hurt as police dispersed the crowd although some had fainted.

“The crowd size was too large. Almost 18 people were given medical attention. That was why the organizers decided to cancel the event,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde clarified that the festival was for the public, and not an official event or meeting for Asean leaders and delegates. He said there was no delegate during the event.

“It’s for the public. No delegate will come there. It was advertised on social media. That’s why a lot of people came,” Albayalde said.

Police reported that no one was brought to the hospital and those who were wounded only suffered “minor injuries” as organizers were able to treat them.

On Tuesday, the National Organizing Council announced that the concert was stopped due to “public safety” concerns.

Netizens responded to the cancellation by calling the event a “failure” on the part of the organizers. RJ CARBONELL