No new Cold War but US-Russia situation prickly

It is premature to declare on the basis of the tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats between the United States and Russia that the world has entered a new Cold War. Neither side has taken any action that is incontrovertible and dangerous.

It is, however, also imprudent to ignore the unmistakable signs of disagreement and antipathy. This is a time when serious measures need to be taken by the principals, as well as third parties, to conciliate the dispute and prevent the disagreement from escalating.

It is best at this time for both diplomacy and diligence to study the facts of the situation, and be very clear and judicious about the words they use.

Take the term “Cold War.” It should be applied with care.

According to the influential book on international relations, “Force and Statecraft: Diplomatic problems of our time” by Gordon Craig and Alexander George:

“Cold War is a descriptive term that was generally adopted in the late ‘40s to characterize the hostile relationship that developed between the West and the Soviet Union. While loosely employed, the term had an exceedingly important connotation: it called attention to the fact that, however acute their rivalry and conflict, the two sides were pursuing it by means short of another war and that, it was hoped, they would continue to do so. As some commentators noted, however bad the Cold War was, it was better than a hot one, and few will deny that the Cold War was an acceptable substitute for a thermonuclear war between the Americans and the Russians.”

In mid-July1990, as the revolutions in Hungary, Poland, Germany and Czechoslovakia consolidated themselves, the Soviet Union began to betray signs of dissolution. In December 1991, the Soviet Union was formally dissolved.

For all intents and purposes, the Cold War ended that December. So dramatic and colossal was the change that one academician, Francis Fukuyama, proclaimed the series of events “the end of history.”

History did not end, however. And now we are witness to what appears to be a hiccup in relations between the West and Russia.

The current dustup began with the alleged nerve agent attack on March 4 in Salisury, England, on a former Russian spy and his daughter who were both living in Britain. UK denounced the attack in the strongest terms and blamed it squarely on Vladimir Putin’s government.

Thereafter, the US, in support of its British ally, expelled 60 Russian diplomats and closed a Russian consulate in Seattle as punishment for Moscow’s alleged involvement in the poisoning. NATO allies and other US partners overseas also kicked out Russian diplomats.

Yesterday, Russia announced its response. It retaliated by announcing the expulsion of more than 150 diplomats, including 60 Americans, and the closure of the US consulate in St. Petersburg.

Clearly, the bewildering turn of events represents in this century a new low point in the US-Russia relationship and in the West-Russia relationship.

Britain’s national security adviser described the nerve agent attack on British soil as part of a pattern of aggressive behavior by covert Russian intelligence that flouts norms that endured even during the Cold War.

The coordinated response to the attack by two-dozen Western allies with the expulsion of Russian diplomats reflects a shared concern over Russian conduct.

The situation is tricky and touchy. There is a lot of work for diplomats on both sides to do.

Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is renewing its demand for access to Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the Russian spy.

The only good news in this affair at this point is that Yulia, 33, is reported by health authorities as out of critical condition and is improving rapidly.