No OFW should bear the brunt of the siege!

THE most depressing thing I ever heard after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar and declared a blockade on the tiny sheikhdom last June 5 was when the Saudis expelled more than 12,000 camels, 5,000 sheep and their Qatari herders, and many of the camels, each valued at $75,000, died after they closed down their border. I could not understand why the poor animals had to die.

Then the Maldives announced cutting off relations and all air, sea and land transport links to Doha, just as the Arab quartet had done, even though they had no such ties to sever. It was like two states declaring a border war on each other, without first making sure they shared a common border. These incidents sent me back to “Lawrence of Arabia,” the film, where Peter O’Toole as T. E. Lawrence, marvels about the peculiarities of the Arab mind.

The blockade, which has since escalated into a siege, has failed to starve the Qataris who import most of what they eat, and bring Doha to its knees. Their food stalls have remained well-stocked, and with Al Jazeera and other media outlets holding against the Arab Quartet’s demand that they close down, they continue to be linked psychologically to the rest of the digital world.

Filipinos as victims

But the latest report from Doha has now hit us Filipinos. According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, 600 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar have lost their jobs because of the siege, and may have to go back home, where there are no comparable jobs waiting for them.

There are 260,000 Filipinos in Qatar, almost as many as the 313,000 Qataris in this veritable oasis of 2.3 million people. They are among the most highly prized foreign workers in the sheikhdom, which include 650,000 Indians, 350 Nepalese, 280,000 Bangladeshis, 200,000 Egyptians, 43,000 Indonesians, and one gentleman from Leichstenstein.

At the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Filipino executives rank high in the management chain, and at the Emir’s state dinners, an all-Filipino staff usually provides the service. In the church built for Catholics by the previous Emir, the parish priest is a Filipino (Fr. Rally Gonzaga), the music is by El Shaddai and the OFWs are among the most valued presence.

But with so many of them losing their jobs because of the siege, the rest are likely fearing for their own should the crisis persist.

Let DU30 mediate

Unless Secretary Bello’s report proves to be another false alarm, similar to the first one triggered by the June 5 blockade, the Duterte government must now work with the Gulf states to prevent any further OFW dislocation. Having visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain earlier, the President could use his good offices to persuade the Quartet to sit down with Qatar and find a reasonable solution to the senseless blockade which has already deteriorated into a one-sided economic war in which Qatar has absorbed every blow inflicted by the Quartet without ever striking back.

Ending the siege is the surest way to stabilize the political situation and labor market in the Gulf. In the name of the close to one million OFWs in Saudi Arabia, DU30 could appeal to the King of Saudi Arabia to be more open to mediation, which is now being undertaken principally by the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the help of others. For outside parties, this seems to be the most opportune time to press for a breakthrough, following the first Strategic US-Qatar Dialogue in Washington, D.C. on January 31, 2018, which underscored the two countries’ joint commitment in combating terrorism, countering violent extremism, and deterring external aggression.

The US-Qatar dialogue

The dialogue, co-chaired by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis and by Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Al Khalid Al Attiyah and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, has provided the strongest concrete proof yet against the Quartet’s allegation that Qatar supports terrorism.

At the dialogue, the US acknowledged that its unwavering support for the US Central Command’s forward headquarters at Al Udeid Air Base makes Qatar a vital strategic partner in the US regional and global fight against terrorism. It also acknowledged Qatar’s role in assisting forcibly displaced populations, refugees and victims of human trafficking, and in advancing the rights of migrant workers.

The two governments agreed to hold their strategic dialogue annually to deepen their shared vision and the future of their partnership in defense, counter-terrorism, combatting extremism, and trade and investment. They reviewed a memorandum of understanding of July 11, 2017 at ministerial level, and a more recent memorandum of understanding between the US Attorney General and his Qatari counterpart on the fight against terrorism and terrorism financing, and combatting cybercrime.

They adopted a joint declaration on security cooperation, in which they affirmed their joint commitment to peace and stability and, again, to countering terrorism and extremism. They agreed to begin an anti-terrorism assistance training program soon.

The US expressed appreciation for Qatar’s $24.7 billion US military acquisitions, which have resulted in creating 110,000 jobs for Americans while allowing Qatar to develop its expeditionary amphibious capability, fully inter-operable with the US and NATO forces. The US committed itself to help deter and confront external threats to Qatar’s territorial integrity inconsistent with the UN charter.

The two governments agreed to maximize their respective potentials as founders and donors of Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) and Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) in fighting terrorism.

The dialogue followed close on the heels of the first-ever UN report since the blockade on Qatar, which detailed extensive human rights violations against the Qataris. These are violations committed by the siege countries while trying to enforce their 13 original demands on Qatar, which include closing down Al Jazeera and other Qatari media outlets, cutting diplomatic and commercial ties with Iran, shutting down the Turkish military base in Qatar, and ending any form of support and assistance to the Muslim Brotherhood.

On July 5, these demands were replaced with six “broader principles,” which still include the shutting down of the Turkish military base and of Al Jazeera and other Qatar-supported media outlets. The UN report, dated December 2017, was issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights based on the findings by a technical mission that visited Qatar on November 1-24, 2017. According to the report, the most significant human rights violations include:

*Instrumentalization of the media and restrictions of freedom of expression.

This refers to the use of the media to defame and spread hatred against Qatar and Qataris. Between June and October last year, at least 1,120 anti-Qatar articles and some 600 anti-Qatar caricatures were published in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain. These included allegations of Qatar’s support for terrorism, calls for regime change or a coup d’etat, and for the murder of Qataris. One Saudi tweeter with five million followers has been tweeting religious opinion calling for the killing of the Emir of Qatar. Another Saudi tweeter has threatened to send one million suicide bombers from Yemen to Qatar.

*Suspension and restrictions of freedom of movement and communications.

With the closure of air, sea and land routes between Qatar and the siege countries, Qataris were prevented from travelling to those countries for business, education, family and religious purposes. Postal services have ceased to function between Qatar and the three countries, and access to some Qatari websites has been blocked by authorities in those countries.

*Separation of families and related issues of nationality and residence.

The blockade has caused temporary or potentially durable separation of families across the countries concerned. Saudi, UAE and Bahraini authorities had ordered their citizens living in Qatar to leave within 14 days with their children under threat of civil penalties including deprivation of their nationality and criminal sanctions, but without any assurance they would be allowed to return to Qatar after the siege is lifted.

*Loss of economic rights and the right to property.

Qataris working in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain or with business interests in these countries were forced to return to Qatar with no access to their companies or sources of income later. As of November 2017, at least 1,900 property and monetary claims by Qataris have been recorded. But there is no information on how these claims are being addressed by the various parties.

*Impaired right to health and to education.

Medical workers from the siege countries who had left Qatar have not been allowed to return, and Qatari students enrolled in universities in the UAE and Egypt have not been allowed to return to their schools after the holidays. These restrictive measures have hurt so many innocent people, including the sick, the elderly and the young.

In more than seven months the siege has morphed into an economic war and harmed Qatari citizens more than their government. There has been no dialogue between the parties and no sign the Quartet will soon lift the siege. But with 600 innocent OFWs losing their jobs in Qatar, we have now become partly Qataris. We cannot wait for more OFWs to lose their jobs before we, as a migrant-sending nation, call on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, in the name of human solidarity, to lift the siege which has not conferred any benefit on anyone, and restore the Gulf to its previous normal state.

