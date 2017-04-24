No online gaming firms allowed in PEZA buildings

THE board of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it does not allow locators with online gaming businesses to move into PEZA-accredited buildings.

“The PEZA Board decided not to allow the online gaming [firms]to move into our accredited buildings. PEZA is now locating BPO [business process outsourcing]firms who are into online gaming [elsewhere],” PEZA Director General Charito Plaza told reporters on Friday.

Plaza said this was her agency’s response to calls for online gaming or online gambling firms to be legalized.

“In the last board meeting we decided not to allow it because gambling is not the mandate of PEZA, only those legitimate BPOs,” she said.

In December last year, after being accused of bribery for supposedly granting gaming licenses, PEZA clarified that only the state-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) has the authority to grant e-gaming franchises.

There may have been a misunderstanding that CEZA [Cagayan Economic Zone Authority] and APECO [Aurora Pacific Economic Zone], both of which are allowed to issue online gaming licenses, were under PEZA, she said.

There are 100 plus locators engaged in online gaming and some of them are occupying PEZA-accredited buildings, she said. It is the building owners that allowed them to occupy those buildings. So, the building owners should stop leasing space to online gaming firms in PEZA-accredited buildings, she said. |

“Not even [provide]tech support to online gaming, or else we will remove their registration or accreditation,” she said.