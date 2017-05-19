No ‘pamanhikan’ yet

Dennis Trillo is simply happy with Jennylyn Mercado

ON May 12, Dennis Trillo celebrated his birthday with two families—his and his girlfriend’s Jennylyn Mercado. The actor said he wanted all his loved ones to be present on his special day, which prompted someone to ask at the press launch of his new show, “Mulawin vs. Ravena,” if it’s true he has asked for Jennylyn’s hand in marriage.

“There was no formal pamanhikan yet,” said Dennis. “We’re just happy to be together. Jen and I have no plans of getting married yet, and we don’t want to put a label on our relationship. We are happy and we understand each other.”

It so happened that the press launch of his new show was held on Jen’s birthday so they were not able to go out on a date. Jen also had taping for her own series, “My Love from the Star.” All the same, Dennis has a special birthday surprise for his ladylove but kept it to himself.

Career-wise Dennis shared he has not accepted any other project since he started doing Mulawin as he wants to concentrate on his role as Gabriel—the role he portrayed in the original series who is a Ravena and king of Halconia.

“My character has a lot of twists and I really have be focused. At first, I was having a hard time with my costume, plus the hair extensions. It’s a good thing I don’t have a head dress like the Mulawin but I’m getting the hang of it,” he related.

The actor added that even the weather is something they have to consider when taping, which has them changing locations every so often.

“Then of course, I have to train in the gym regularly for the fight scenes, but I’m adjusting to all of it already,” Dennis continued. “I don’t want to fail the production team, especially my directors Dominic Zapata and Don Michael Perez.”

The main star of the series said never did he imagine he would be back on the set of Mulawin 12 years since first starring in the fantasy series. But of course, he is very grateful to be part of what is sure to be another landmark production from his mother studio.

Mulawin vs. Ravena premieres Monday on “GMA Telebabad.”

***

It will be good for the image of BG Productions International if Representative Vilma Santos-Recto will be able to star in a movie for them.

At a thanksgiving party organized by the production’s boss Baby Go, she revealed that she had a chance to talk with the Star for All Seasons and told her she has a movie in mind for Ate Vi.

The amiable congresswoman reacted positively and said if the script is ready, she would love to go over it already. Apparently, the actress-politician said she is impressed with the projects of BG Productions, as well as its roster of directors which include award-winners like Joel Lamangan, Mel Chionglo and Louie Ignacio.