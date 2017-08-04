‘No person of interest’ yet in killing of DOF consultant, brother — police

A DAY after a consultant of the Department of Finance (DOF) and his brother were ambushed in San Juan, a person of interest has yet to be identified, a police official said Friday.

“No person of interest . . . . malalaman natin bukas [We will know tomorrow]. Atin pong tututukan ang kasong ito [We will stay glued to the case],” said Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, Eastern Police director.

Michael Marasigan, 60, who was also a former editor of Business World, and Christopher Marasigan, 50, his brother and a businessman, were ambushed along Barcelona St. corner V. Cruz St. in Barangay Sta. Lucia, San Juan about 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

Marasigan died on the spot due to mutiple gunshot wounds, while his brother, who sustained three gunshot wounds on his belly, was rushed to the San Juan Medical Center where he was declared dead on arrival.

Initial police investigation showed that the siblings, who were on board a gray Mazda sedan with plate number WOU-583, were on V. Cruz St. when two unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle suddenly appeared beside the vehicle and opened fire.

There was no CCTV camera in the area because of an ongoing housing project.

NEIL ALCOBER