No Pinoy injured in Iraq terror attacks

No Filipino was injured in the terrorist attacks in Iraq that killed 84 people and left 93 others wounded.

“Terrorist attacks such as those carried out against pilgrims in Dhi Qar Province have no room in civilized societies such as ours,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said from New York.

Cayetano will be attending the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly next week.

“The Philippines condemns the latest attacks in Iraq and all other attacks against civilians by extremist elements in other parts of the world,” he said.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Baghdad, the attack on Thursday evening targeted a restaurant in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province south of Baghdad that was frequented by Shia pilgrims.

The attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS), involved gunmen who opened fire at a checkpoint and at the restaurant along the main highwa y to Baghdad followed by two suicide bombers, including one who detonated a car bomb.

The Embassy immediately issued an advisory urging the 4,000 Filipinos in Iraq to remain vigilant and to restrict their movement.