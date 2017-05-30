No policeman beheaded by Maute militants – PNP

THE police officer slain in Marawi City was not beheaded by militants, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa said on Tuesday.

De la Rosa denied earlier reports that Senior Insp. Freddie Solar was decapitated by members of the Maute Group.

“There were…raw information that were sent to us that Senior Insp. Solar was beheaded but when his corpse was recovered, he was not,” de la Rosa said in an interview.

Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, chief of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao police, also confirmed that no beheadings occurred.

Solar was a graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy Class of 2007. He was in front of the Amai Pakpak Hospital in Marawi City when captured by Maute members. He was shot dead.

Dela Rosa said that Solar, Senior Inspector Edwin Placido and another policeman were killed during the clashes in Marawi. He admitted that the police leadership had lost contact with several police commandos.

“We do not know if these policemen were already taken as hostage or in hiding [while fighting off the Maute]. We do not have contact with them as for now,” De la Rosa said.