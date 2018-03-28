No political crisis in Cambodia – PM

CAMBODIAN Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday maintained that there is no existing political crisis in his country, adding that elections will take place as scheduled.

Speaking on Wednesday during the meeting with garment workers in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said that peace prevailed in Cambodia and no political crisis exists.

“Cambodia does not have war or political crisis at all,” he said, adding that those who claimed that political crisis existed were those who committed crimes.

Hun Sen yesterday reaffirmed that he would not negotiate with former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy or any politicians linked to the party because it has been dissolved.

Rainsy has lived in self-imposed exile since 2015 after being hit with slew of court cases, including by Mr Hun Sen who accused him of defamation.

Mr Hun Sen added that the workers, businessmen and farmers continued doing their jobs as usual while the tourism was booming.

The premier reiterated the national election is scheduled to take place on July 29 without a delay.

KHMER TIMES