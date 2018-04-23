No politics in sports!

In Philippine swimming, it is time to change the system.

The policy of exclusivity being practiced and imposed by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and National Sports Associations (NSAs) and the culture of “palakasan” patronage and politics must come to an end.

The POC and NSAs should be reformed and made accountable.

The Philippine Sports Commission should strictly impose sanctions against POC, NSAs, institutions and sports officials who violate rules and regulations, such as the NSA in swimming.

Take for example the issue of Philippine Swimming League (PSL) swimmer Jasmine Mojdeh. The NSA did not allow her to join the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Age group, which will be held in the Philippines.

Mojdeh is very much qualified. She achieved the qualifying time when she competed during the Middle East Open Swimming Championship, breaking the national junior record in 200m butterfly with a time of 2:25.86.

In the recent Palarong Pambansa held in Vigan, Mojdeh won six gold medals, breaking two Palarong Pambansa records. She won the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in elementary division. She bagged the most number of medals in the Palarong Pambansa.

It is difficult to correct the system of corruption.

Jasmine’s victory is a win for all Filipinos. We encourage everyone to train even harder so we can raise the level of grassroots swimmers to excellence. She swims for fairness. She swims for equality of sports. She swims for each and every Filipino swimmer to have a fighting chance to be on a national team. She swims for our country. Most especially she swims for the Lord.

Mojdeh is a product of grassroots sports. These programs intend to provide opportunities and appropriate training or educational intervention essential for the establishment of long-term growth. Grassroots sports programs are aimed at developing Filipino youth who posses the qualities and abilities as well as physiological and psychological potential to become high caliber athletes who can compete on the world stage.

Article II section 13 of the Constitution declares that the State recognizes the vital role of the youth in nation-building and shall promote and protect their physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual and social well being. It shall inculcate in the youth patriotism and nationalism, and encourage their involvement in public and civic affairs.

Article XIV, Section 19 (1) states: The State shall promote physical education and encourage sports programs, league competitions, and amateur sports, including training, for international competitions, to foster self discipline, teamwork, and excellence for the development of a healthy and alert citizenry.

Therefore, politics is unacceptable in sports!