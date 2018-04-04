‘No pressure from Duterte,’ says PH Military Academy alumnus

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte and some of his allies at the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI) did not pressure its members to sign a document calling for the expulsion of Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, one of the signatories said on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Noel Clement, commander of the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division (ID), also said that his group, the Eagle Fraternal Chapter, was composed of either active or retired PMA alumni members who were assigned to Davao.

On Tuesday, a full-page advertisement was published at The Manila Times where it indicated several PMA alumni members were calling for the ouster of Trillanes from the PMAAAI, citing several “violations” that he had committed such as inciting to sedition; treasonous acts in 2012; constant “annoying” actions, among others.

Among the signatories, aside from Clement, are Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa; PNP spokesman John Bulalacao; Dangerous Drugs Board chairman Catalino Cuy; PNP deputy director general for administration Ramon Apolinario, among others.

Clement, meanwhile, denied that the alumni were pressed by Duterte or anyone allied with the President to sign the manifesto against Trillanes, who has been vocal about his criticisms against the Chief Executive.

“There was no [pressure], because the President is not even a member of the chapter. It is only among PMA graduates only,” Clement told reporters.

He also justified why he signed the document, noting the accusations against Trillanes were bared in the manifesto.

“It’s only simple, his actions are already going against the values taught to us at the PMA. It’s basically the reason why we have to act on it,” Clement said.

“Him being a senator and at the same time, [a PMA graduate], that is basically the reason why we called for his removal from the association,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES