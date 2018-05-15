No proclamation for thousands of bets

UP to 4,000 candidates for the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) polls face raps for lack of qualification, such as non-residency or non-registration and exceeding the age limit in the case of youth bets, the Commission on Elections said on Monday.

In case these bets won, their proclamation would be suspended, acting Comelec chairman Al Parreño told reporters.

“We will not allow them to assume office. We will sign today their disqualification,” he said.

Parreño said some 3,000 to 4,000 candidates were facing charges before the Comelec law department for violation of the age limit or for being non-residents of the area where they were running.

Many bets ran for the SK elections even if they were more than the maximum 24 years of age, he said.

Commissioner Luie Tito Guia said the Comelec would resolve all cases by June 30 so the succession rule would be clearly defined.

‘Successful, peaceful’

The Comelec declared that the synchronized barangay and SK elections were successful and generally peaceful, with all precincts nationwide able to open for voting.

Parreño said the only reported delays in the opening of precincts were recorded in three municipalities in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Bacolod, Benedayan and Masiu, all in Lanao del Norte.

Based on a report from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the polling centers were able to proceed with voting at 10:30 a.m.

“The report this time is 100 percent of precincts opened today. All 177,574 precincts were able to successfully open and were able to start their elections,” Parreño said in a news briefing at the Comelec Command Center.

The cause of the delay, according to military spokesman Edgard Arevalo, had yet to be established.

Marcelo Bragado Jr., Department of Education Election Task Force operations and legal support chief, also said: “We are happy that the opening of election is generally peaceful.”

“In fact, we haven’t yet received any reported incidence of violence during the opening of the election at 7 a.m.

There are no reported incidence of injuries, casualties, and election-related harassment,” he added.

Parreño said voting in areas where there were delays in the opening of precincts were to be extended by the Comelec en banc, depending on the reason and other circumstances.

“We look on the cause of the delay, its effect and accordingly decide how long we will extend the voting. We need specific facts and specific scenario,” he added.

Barangay candidates on the so-called narco-list but were qualified to run would not be disqualified, officials said, as they needed to be convicted by the court first.

No major incidents

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the police national headquarters did not receive reports of major election-related violence at polling centers.

According to Albayalde, 73,562 PNP personnel or two uniformed police personnel per polling center were deployed all over the country, aside from another 89,529 personnel who were deployed as quick reaction teams, particularly in hotspot areas.

The PNP chief also confirmed that 1,100 policemen took over as members of the barangay board of tellers in Sulu (150), Basilan (45), Maguindanao (177), Lanao del Sur (400), Cotabato City (119) and North Cotabato (109).

“Remember, the Comelec has trained 1,000 police officers per region as election officers as a contingency measure,” Albayalde added.

Election-related violent incidents in 2018 stood at 13, compared with 33 in 2013.

The military spokesman, Arevalo, said 19,444 military personnel were deployed to secure the polls, or 15 percent of the total number of enlisted personnel, aside from reserve and auxiliary forces.

The Department of Education, for its part, said 87 percent of cash allowance cards were delivered to the teachers serving as members of barangay board of tellers.

There were 78,004,600 registered voters, both for barangay and SK, in this year’s elections. Of that number, 57,378,380 were registered for the barangay level, while 78,004,600 were registered for the SK level.

More than 36,000 classrooms or schools nationwide served as voting centers.

There were 336,328 contested positions in the barangay elections. Of that number, 12,041 were for barangay chairmen, while 294,287 were for barangay kagawad (village councilors).

The SK elections had the same number of contested posts.

WITH NEIL A. ALCOBER AND ROY D.R. NARRA