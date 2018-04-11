THE Philippines and China will work together to help achieve stability in Asia, President Rodrigo Duterte told regional leaders and businessmen at the opening of the Boao Forum for Asia in China’s Hainan Province on Tuesday.

Sticking to his prepared remarks, Duterte said the Philippines and China, as “sovereign equals,” stood “shoulder to shoulder” in the fight against criminality, illegal drugs and terrorism.

“Make no mistake: there can be no progress without stability in Asia’s lands and waters,” he said.

Duterte also said that the Philippines had made considerable headway in improving the peace and order situation under his administration.

“To me, along with the illegal drug trade and terrorism, corruption is a pernicious and rotten social disease that devours my country,” he said.

The Duterte administration’s drug war however has been the subject of criticism of local and international human rights groups.

The International Criminal Court (ICC ) has ordered a “preliminary examination” of the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines under the Duterte’s drug war.

On March 14, Duterte declared the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

China has backed the Philippine drug war and its withdrawal from ICC, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying the global tribunal should not be used as a “political tool.”

Beijing donated some 3,000 rifles to the Philippine military and also pledged to help rebuild the southern city of Marawi, which was ravaged by five months of fighting between state forces and Islamic State-inspired extremists.

Duterte said the Philippines was ready to work with other nations in the region.

“We will continue our efforts to broaden and deepen our economic engagement and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. We must harness the potential for shared growth in our region and beyond,” Duterte said.

“Let me say it again today: the Philippines’ destiny is in Asia. The Philippines is ready to work with all nations in the region who seek friendship and cooperation,” he added.

Investors line up

On the sidelines of the Boao Forum, Chinese business leaders signed letters of intent (LOI) and memoranda of understanding to invest in the Philippines.

Representatives of Shanghai GeoHarbour Group, Jovo Group Co. Ltd. Guangdong, Zhongfa Group, Haocheng Group, China Green Agriculture Group, East-Cloud Biz Travel Ltd., China National Heavy Machinery Corp., Sinohydro Corp. Ltd. and Pan Pacific Renewable Power Phils. Corp., Shanghai Shinehigh Biotechnology Ltd. Co. and Zheijiang Dongyang Jinxin Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sino BMG signed investment pledges.

Undersecretary Rowel Barba of the Department of Trade and Industy signed the LOIs on behalf of the Philippines.

Duterte said the agreements indicated a growing partnership between the two countries.

“Responsible foreign investors” are welcome as new partners in building the Philippine economy, he said.

“Allow me to say that the growing trade and investments reflect the vigorous momentum of the Philippine-China relations and highlighting the Chinese position as our largest trading partner and our largest export market, together with Hong Kong,” Duterte said.

“I reiterate the importance of further developing our economic cooperation with China with the Philippines focusing on agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure and public works, energy, trade, as well as e-commerce, industrial park development, MSMEs, processing, manufacturing and tourism,” Duterte said.

He said the job opportunities to be generated by Chinese investments would play a role in promoting inclusive growth and encourage entrepreneurship among Filipinos.

with RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA