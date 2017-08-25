No quotas in anti-drug operations – Albayalde

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde said on Thursday that the Philippine National Police (PNP) was never given a “quota” in conducting anti-drug operations in cities.

“The quota was never there. In fairness to our President he never gave us any quota. In fairness to our chief of PNP, he never gave us any quota,” Albayalde said in a television interview.

He maintained that the PNP’s only focus in its anti-crime operations is “illegal drugs.” The Metro police chief said policemen were always reminded to respect human rights in their campaign to combat illegal drugs.

De la Rosa had warned policemen against planting illegal drugs and firearms on drug suspects.

“Don’t do that. That is very bad. God is watching us,” De la Rosa said during the 116th anniversary of the Police Regional Office Region 7 in Cebu on Wednesday.

The PNP chief said he was “deeply saddened” that the police is linked to illegal transactions “almost everyday.”

He added that “police scalawags” will also be targeted in their campaign against illegal drugs.