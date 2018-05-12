No ransom to be paid for policewomen’s release

MARAWI: THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) intensified the manhunt against the kidnappers to rescue the two police officers in Sulu while affirming its “no ransom” policy for the release of the hostages.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, PRO-ARMM director, said the abductors contacted the families of Police Officer (PO)3 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad who were kidnapped on April 29, demanding P5 million in ransom for their release.

Alvarez and Gumahad were on their way to work on board a tricycle along Barangay Liang in Patikul, Sulu, when armed men flagged down the vehicle and forced the driver, Faisal Hambali, to proceed south of the village. Another civilian, Jackosalem Blas, seated at the back, was also abducted.

Hambali was released on May 5 in a forested area of Daan Puti, Barangay Bangkal, Patikul. He was blindfolded and instructed to drop to the ground until he noticed that his kidnappers had already left him.

Blas was released on May 8 in Daan Puti.

Senior Insp. Jemar de los Santos, PRO-ARMM public information officer, said civilians who found Hambali identified as Aida Albani of Kasulutan, Karma Alsanul, Muksan Asanul, Yushran Usman and Analyn Usman brought him to the headquarters of Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS).

Hambali told the JTFS that the abductors were about 12 fully armed men. The other kidnapped victims are in the custody of their kidnappers. They were unharmed.

Both Hambali and Blas were undergoing debriefing at the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Branch and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Sulu while the Army and police are in hot pursuit of the kidnappers.

Army and police intelligence groups believe the kidnappers belong to the Abu Sayyaf group based in Sulu. TED