‘No rebellion fails’

“Walang rebelyong nasayang, bawat isa’y hakbang tungo sa kalayaan….”

LAST Thursday night, I was given the opportunity to speak in front of the church in Cabuyao, Laguna, to pay tribute to those who participated and sacrificed their lives in the Sakdal uprising of May 2-3, 1935. This simultaneous revolt occurred in different towns in Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog. Expecting support from the Japanese and thinking that the constabulary was sympathetic to them, tens of thousands of people attempted to attack municipal halls but most were immediately met and crushed by those whom they thought would side with them. It was an immediate failure.

But in Cabuyao, they were able to take over the municipal hall. The leader of the rebellion there was a woman named Salud Algabre, known as “Generala.” The end for her compatriots was bloody: 56 to 57 of her men were instantly killed by constabulary men. The church sustained bullet holes from the brutal massacre of ordinary people who were killed not just by bullets but by cannon fire as well. Photographs also show us of how their bodies were piled up beside the walls of the church yard so they could be exhibited to the people as a warning never to repeat this kind of rebellion again. Salud Algabre herself was arrested.

Some dismissed them as a rebellious nuisance, but they were true heroes. They may not be as famous as Rizal, Bonifacio or Gregorio del Pilar, but they genuinely fought and demanded for real and immediate independence and the United States and to distribute the land back to the peasants.

The Sakdals have recently generated interest among academic historians. In 2009, Luis Camara Dery published the poems of the Sakdal Party’s leader, Makatang Mandirigma, Mandirigmang Makata: Si Benigno Ramos sa Kasaysayan ng Pilipinas. The Japanese Filipinologist Motoe Terami-Wada published Sakdalistas’ Struggle for Philippine Independence 1930-1945 in 2014. Marlon S. Delupio recently published Tulang Sakdal in 2016.

Despite this, why were the Sakdal heroes relegated to the dustbin of our collective memory?

The Sakdal started as a newspaper published by a disgruntled speechwriter Benigno Ramos, who sided with a school boycott against an American teacher. His boss, then Senate President Manuel Luis Quezon, in an attempt to do damage control, told Ramos to stay away from the issue. This prompted Ramos to create a newspaper that would expose the anomalies of Quezon and the American colonial government in the Philippines. Inspired by Émile Zola’s open letter to the President of France, “J’accuse” (I accuse), he called the paper Sakdal. His message, written in inflammatory Tagalog poetry, resonated with actual frustrations of ordinary folk during a period in Philippine history that was perceived to be so peaceful and tranquil that it came to be known as “peace time.”

Eventually, because he was able to communicate his aspirations for a better county for the people, Ramos gained a following and was able to create a movement, eventually organizing the Sakdal Party which won a significant number of seats in the 1934 local elections. Having tested their powers, the Sakdals’ demands grew, which came to include the investigation of friar lands, formation of a 500,000-strong armed forces, the teaching of local languages in public schools, provide lawyers to defend the poor, reduction of the salaries of officials, salary increase for teachers, policemen and laborers and the adoption of voting machines to avoid cheating during elections. Looking at these demands, they were not only legitimate but also well ahead of their time!

Although the Sakdalistas’ rebellion failed, the legislature conceded some of their demands, such as the purchase of some land for distribution to farmers, the establishment of the National Rice and Corn Corp. so farmers could store their crops, and the allocation of funds to pay the services of lawyers who will defend the very poor.

Some of the Sakdalistas supported the Japanese occupation since “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” They eventually established the parties Ganap and the Makapili; the latter is a term that became synonymous with treachery. This is perhaps the reason why the intentions and sacrifices of the Sakdal were forgotten.

But the betrayal of the Sakdal leaders doesn’t take away the sacrifices of the ordinary Sakdal who gave their lives in 1936. Just as the current political climate and historical distortion won’t erase the heroism of the martyrs under the dictatorship and the significance of the eople Power Revolution. If we failed, the experiences gave us lessons.

Salud Algabre, in her old age, was always consulted by leaders for her wisdom. She once said, “No uprising fails. Each one is a step in the right direction.” She reminds everyone that every patriot and every action, however small, counts, “In a long march to final victory, every step counts, every individual matters, every organization forms part of the whole.”